'Suspicious man' with dirty hands and grass stains spotted peering into gardens on Poulton

The man was seen on Levens Close this morning, police said

The man was seen lifting fence panels to properties on Levens Close at around 7.15am, Thornton Cleveleys and Poulton police said.

He was described as approximately 30-years-old, 6ft tall, wearing black Nike track suit bottoms, a black top, and black sliders with black socks. He was also described as having 'dirty or grubby hands'.

He was last seen around High Cross Road at approximately 7:25am with grass stains on his back.

A police spokesman said: "If you have CCTV and live in the area, please review your footage and let us know if you have seen him.

"Three males were arrested on Friday, May 14, for theft from motor vehicles in Poulton and while there is nothing at this time to suggest it is linked, we would remind all residents to secure both their vehicles and properties at all times and not to leave any valuable items in their vehicles."