Suspected drug smugglers arrested and 100kg of cannabis seized during raids across North West
Eight people were arrested in a police operation targeting a gang suspected of importing high strength cannabis into the UK from the US.
Officers from Greater Manchester Police (GMP) executed 16 warrants in Lancashire, Manchester, Cheshire and West Yorkshire on Thursday morning (January 4).
The raids formed part of an operation targeting a gang suspected of importing high strength cannabis into the UK from the US.
Eight people, aged between 18 and 52, were subsequently arrested on suspicion of importing cannabis.
They remained in custody for questioning on Thursday afternoon.
Police and partners from Border Force have intercepted over 100 kilos of cannabis suspected to be connected to the gang.
GMP said they believed each of the eight people arrested had "roles within the conspiracy, ranging from orchestrating the importation, to arranging payment for the shipments, to selling the drugs to criminals across the UK".
A BMW M4 car and £500,000 in cash was also seized in the raids.
Det Insp Claire Rawcliffe, from GMP Serious Organised Crime Group, said: "I'm grateful to Border Force and colleagues from our neighbouring forces for the support they have provided to our ongoing operation and investigation.
"So far, over £3 million worth of cannabis has been seized, but we will continue to work with our partners to identify and prevent the new and innovative methods criminals take to smuggle illegal drugs into our country."