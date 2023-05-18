Neighbourhood Police recently carried out a plain-clothed operation in the Blackpool South area, focusing on drug dealing.

A 60-year-old man was subsequently arrested for possession with intent to supply Class A drugs after he was found with 30 wraps of heroin.

A 46-year-old woman, of no fixed address, was also arrested for a breach of court order.

A suspected drug dealer was caught with 30 wraps of heroin in Blackpool

Sgt Paul Regan, from Blackpool Police, said: “As a result of concerns from local residents, I authorised a covert police operation targeting drug dealing activity.

“Within ten minutes of officers being deployed on foot, an arrest was made and a significant amount of drugs were seized. The operation continued with further individuals being stop and searched.

“This operation was a success and plans are underway for similar activity in the future.

“You never know when you will be in the presence of a plain-clothed police officer.”

Operation Warrior is Lancashire Police’s response to tackling serious and organised crime and delivering on Police and Crime Commissioner Andrew Snowden's Fighting Crime Plan priority of disrupting and dismantling organised crime.

It aims to target the individuals and gangs involved in crime, as well as associated issues such as violence and intimidation, large scale drug supply, exploitation and fraud.

If you have any concerns about crime in your area, you contact the police by calling 101 or 999 in an emergency.

