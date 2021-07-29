Suspected drug dealer arrested after vehicle intercepted by police in Catterall
A man who was found in possession of Class A drugs was arrested after a pickup truck was stopped in Catterall.
Thursday, 29th July 2021, 8:03 am
Officers from the rural task force in Garstang intercepted the black pickup truck on Wednesday night (July 29) after receiving information from members of the public.
A man was subsequently arrested on suspicion of being in possession of Class A drugs with intent to supply.
