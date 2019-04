Have your say

A white van man has been arrested after allegedly giving police officers the slip in the early hours of this morning.

Lancashire road police received reports of a 'drunk male staggering to this van (pictured) at midnight in Blackpool'.

The vehicle evaded police, and was eventually found on St Chad's Road at 6am

The driver, who police said was nearly three times the drink drive limit, was arrested, and the van, which had no insurance, was seized.