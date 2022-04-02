Suspected drink-driver arrested after crashing into set of traffic lights in Poulton

A car crashed into a set of traffic lights at the junction of Garstang Road East and Lower Green on Saturday morning (April 2).

Police said the driver attempted to flee following the collision.

They were subsequently arrested for being over the drink-drive limit.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Not sure why the driver decided to put bits of the light in their boot,” a spokesman for Lancashire Police said.

“Court awaits.”

Thanks for reading. If you value what we do and are able to support us, a digital subscription is just £1 for your first month. Try us today by clicking HERE.