Suspected drink-driver arrested after crashing into set of traffic lights in Poulton
A drunk driver fled after crashing into a set of traffic lights in Poulton.
By Sean Gleaves
Saturday, 2nd April 2022, 11:24 am
Updated
Saturday, 2nd April 2022, 11:24 am
A car crashed into a set of traffic lights at the junction of Garstang Road East and Lower Green on Saturday morning (April 2).
Police said the driver attempted to flee following the collision.
They were subsequently arrested for being over the drink-drive limit.
“Not sure why the driver decided to put bits of the light in their boot,” a spokesman for Lancashire Police said.
“Court awaits.”
Read More
Read MorePensioner left with ‘dislocated shoulder’ after being dragging to floor during r...