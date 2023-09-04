Suspected car thief, 19, arrested for number of offences after 'crashing into garden wall' in Blackpool
A suspected car thief was arrested for a number of offences after “crashing into garden wall” in Blackpool.
A driver reportedly crashed into a garden wall in Elswick Place early on Saturday morning (September 2).
A 19-year-old man was subsequently arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving, driving with excess drugs, failing to stop, theft of a motor vehicle and driving when unfit through drink/drugs.
“He has since been released under investigation,” a spokesman for Lancashire Police said.
Officers confirmed it was a “damage only” collision.