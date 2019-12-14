Suspect wanted following house burglary in Blackpool

The photo of a man wanted in connection with a Blackpool house burglary has been released by the police.

The incident happened at a house on St Heliers Road in South Shore.

Do you recognise the man on the left? Credit: Blackpool Police

PC Ellie Sutton, who is investigating the burglary, said: "The suspect has entered the victims home at night whilst she slept via an insecure front window and stolen property.

"Also stolen was the victims bank card and this man used it at the ESSO garage on Yeadon Way who kindly provided us with their CCTV."

Police have not revealed when the incident happened.

Anyone with information should contact PC Ellie Sutton on 5504@lancashire.pnn.police.uk or 07966865450.

Alternatively you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or via their website and quote crime number 04/136320/19.