Suspect wanted by Lancashire Police after man threatened with knife during attempted robbery in Blackpool
A man was threatened with a knife near the McDonald's on Bank Hey Street at approximately 5.45pm on Monday, December 18 2023.
The victim was approached in the street by the suspect who demanded he hand over his bike.
Officers on Friday released a CCTV image of a suspect they wanted to talk to as part of their investigation.
A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: "We have conducted a number of enquiries since the attempted robbery in December and now we are asking for the public’s help."
If you recognise the person or have any information that may help police, call 101 or email [email protected] quoting log number 1243 of December 18, 2023.
Information can also be reported online via the Lancashire Police website at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.
You can also contact independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at https://crimestoppers-uk.org/.