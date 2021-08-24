Suspect identified after motorcyclist sprayed with 'unknown liquid' during attempted robbery in Blackpool

The victim, a 52-year-old man, was riding along Talbot Road when he was hit by an "unknown liquid " at around 2.35pm on Sunday, July 25.

When he got off his motorcycle in Abingdon Street, a man threw the liquid a second time before demanding he step away from the bike.

The offender then fled the scene empty-handed.

A suspect has been identified after a motorcyclist was sprayed with an "unknown liquid" during an attempted robbery in Blackpool

In a public appeal, detectives said the liquid was "potentially a type of acid", with PC Mike Schoutetan saying: "I must stress we have not been able to recover the bottle that contained the liquid so can’t say for sure what it was."

Today (August 24), police said in a short statement: "We have received some information and will be speaking to the person we have been told is in the CCTV in due course."