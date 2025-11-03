Stop and search for teens after fireworks fired at police and public

Matthew Calderbank
By Matthew Calderbank

Chief Reporter for Lancashire Post / Blackpool Gazette

Published 3rd Nov 2025
Lancashire Police and Crime update 03 Nov 2025
Fireworks were fired at police and members of the public in Fleetwood at the weekend.

Officers came under ‘direct fire’ after responding to reports of fireworks being fired at people in Memorial Park on Friday night (October 31).

Lancashire Police

Special constables from Lancashire Police made their way to the scene and conducted stop searches on a number of youths. Fireworks and paraphernalia were seized and a crowd of teenagers were dispersed, but “the situation escalated” when the officers themselves came under attack.

The force said enquiries are ongoing to identify those responsible, including a review of CCTV in the area.

It is illegal to throw fireworks and sparklers on streets and other public places. Their illegal use can also lead to unlimited fines and an on-the-spot £90 penalty.

An officer with the Specials Task Force said: “The night began with reports of fireworks being fired at people in Memorial Park, Fleetwood.

“We attended swiftly, disrupted the activity, and conducted a number of stop searches — all with positive results.

“However, the situation escalated when myself, SC Seamus, and a colleague from a local youth partner agency came under direct fire from fireworks.

“These are explosives, and when used in this way, it becomes an extremely serious offence.

“Enquiries are ongoing, with CCTV being reviewed to identify those responsible.”

