Wyre and Fylde Rural Task Force seized an Aston Martin DBS Superleggera in Lancashire on Tuesday (May 3).

They worked in conjunction with Lancaster Response Officers after it was reported as stolen from another force area.

An investigation between Lancashire and Humberside Police was launched.

Lancashire Police have been approached for more information.

Prices for the new DBS Superleggera – a luxury sports car which can reach 62mph in just 3.4 seconds – start at around £225,000.