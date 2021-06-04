Statue beheaded in St Annes rose garden

The damaged statue in Ashton Gardens

The statue, which stands in the middle of a water feature in the St Annes park's rose garden, was left looking worse for wear following the crime.

It was officially reported by PCSO Damian Rowe after seeing images of the damage posted online.

He said: "I have been in contact with Fylde Council this morning and they are aware of it. The reason we are putting it out there is because we have not got much to go on. All we found at the scene was a comb and a packet of cereal, so it looks like it was kids, but it's hard to say at this point.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The damaged statue in Ashton Gardens

"They have potentially used some sort of device to take the head off, because it is quite a solid statue. You would need some heavy blunt force to take the head off, so they may have used something to remove it."

A Fylde Council spokesman said: "We’re devastated at the damage caused in Ashton Gardens yesterday

"Whilst most people appreciate our beautiful gardens and treat them with respect, it appears the minority are intent on spoiling it for the rest of us.

"We've seen an increase in anti-social behaviour throughout the borough in recent weeks, but the good news is our security teams will be stepping up their existing patrols.

"Our teams are clearing up the debris this morning and the incident is being logged with the police. We have recovered the head of the statue and will be organising repairs through a specialist stonemason."