Stalmine barn blaze under investigation by Lancashire Police
Fire crews from across the Fylde Coast were called to the scene in Carr Lane, Stalmine after the barn caught fire at around 7.25pm.
Police closed roads in the area while crews battled the blaze overnight, with five engines, the aerial ladder platform and the drone team in attendance.
Local residents were advised to keep window and doors closed due to thick smoke in the area.
Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service said no was injured but the barn has suffered significant damage and the cause is now under investigation.
A spokesperson for the fire service said: “Five fire engines from Blackpool, Bispham, Fleetwood, Preesall, and South Shore, along with the aerial appliance from Blackpool, the water bowser from Leyland, and the drone, were called to a barn fire at Carr Lane, Stalmine.
"No injuries have been reported and the cause of the fire is under investigation.
“Local residents and businesses are advised to close windows and doors if they can smell smoke and the police have closed roads in the area.
"Firefighters are expected to be at the scene all night and into Monday morning.”
Lancashire Police were approached for further details.