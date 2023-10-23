News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING
By-election latest: Labour wins Tamworth and Mid Bedfordshire
Family tribute to woman who was swept into river during Storm Babet
Two police officers scarred for life during dog attack
Airport closes after plane skids off runway in Storm Babet
Storm Babet claims third life as man dies in flood water
Woman dies after being swept into river

Stalmine barn blaze under investigation by Lancashire Police

An investigation is under way after a barn was destroyed in a supicious blaze last night (Sunday, October 22).
By Matthew Calderbank
Published 23rd Oct 2023, 11:24 BST
Updated 23rd Oct 2023, 11:24 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Fire crews from across the Fylde Coast were called to the scene in Carr Lane, Stalmine after the barn caught fire at around 7.25pm.

Police closed roads in the area while crews battled the blaze overnight, with five engines, the aerial ladder platform and the drone team in attendance.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Local residents were advised to keep window and doors closed due to thick smoke in the area.

Most Popular
Five fire engines, along with the aerial appliance from Blackpool and the water bowser from Leyland tackled the barn fire in Carr Lane, Stalmine overnight. No injuries have been reported and the cause of the fire is under investigationFive fire engines, along with the aerial appliance from Blackpool and the water bowser from Leyland tackled the barn fire in Carr Lane, Stalmine overnight. No injuries have been reported and the cause of the fire is under investigation
Five fire engines, along with the aerial appliance from Blackpool and the water bowser from Leyland tackled the barn fire in Carr Lane, Stalmine overnight. No injuries have been reported and the cause of the fire is under investigation

Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service said no was injured but the barn has suffered significant damage and the cause is now under investigation.

A spokesperson for the fire service said: “Five fire engines from Blackpool, Bispham, Fleetwood, Preesall, and South Shore, along with the aerial appliance from Blackpool, the water bowser from Leyland, and the drone, were called to a barn fire at Carr Lane, Stalmine.

"No injuries have been reported and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

Hide Ad

“Local residents and businesses are advised to close windows and doors if they can smell smoke and the police have closed roads in the area.

"Firefighters are expected to be at the scene all night and into Monday morning.”

Lancashire Police were approached for further details.