Staff reported 'violent' man 149 times before he dragged woman out of bed and beat her to death at Freckleton care home

Jessie McKinlay, 91, was savagely beaten by Alan Whiteside, 75, at the Old Vicarage Care Home in Freckleton on Valentine's Day 2019.

She died of her injuries nine weeks later, on April 21.

Read: Grandmother, 91, died after being thrown on floor, punched and kicked by man at Freckleton nursing homeAt an inquest at Blackpool town hall today, the court heard carers at the home made 149 reports of incidents involving Mr Whiteside, including 53 violent incidents, between July 2018 and January 2019 before he went on to fatally attack Mrs McKinlay.

He was reported punching and kicking members of staff, hitting and screaming at other residents, wandering into their rooms unaccompanied and acting aggressively towards them.

But the manager of the Old Vicarage, Sharon Clayton, said the staff were 'exaggerating' in same cases.

"I'm not saying the incidents didn't happen. I think the staff, to be fair, had just had enough of trying to deal with this gentleman and were recording things which were slightly exaggerated," she said.

At around 2am on February 14 2019, he entered Mrs McKinlay's bedroom, dragged her out of bed and threw her into the corridor.

He continued to punch and kick the frail 91-year-old until carers Samantha Davis and Helen Porter intervened and locked themselves and Mrs McKinlay in a spare room, while Mr Whiteside banged on the door outside.

Mrs McKinlay, a mum of seven, suffered a broken hip, a broken shoulder, and a slow bleed on the brain which led to her developing bronchal pneumonia and dying nine weeks later.

Today, Ms Clayton admitted that the Old Vicarage had placed other residents at risk by allowing Mr Whiteside, who suffered from dementia, to remain at the home.

She said: "I think you're always concerned when somebody is showing these behaviours. Of course it's unpredictable. Of course we were concerned that something was going to happen.

"I actually moved Alan into the back corridor which could only be activated by key coded doors, and put in a sensor mat so staff would know when he was going out of his room. We put one-to-one supervision in place. We talked to staff about distraction techniques."

Coroner Alan Wilson said: "But these weren't successful, as he was getting into other service users rooms."

He said: "Would you accept that... other service users, not just members of staff, are physically at risk of Mr Whiteside being there, not withstanding some of the measures you introduced?"

She said: "Yes."

Mr Whiteside had been placed at the Old Vicarage in July 2018 to protect his wife, as he was becoming increasingly violent towards her, and had dislocated her shoulder.

But Ms Clayton said: "We weren't told anything about that before he came to us. We were given very limited information. He was actually a very charming gentleman at first, but it didn't take long for things to start to escalate with him. The behaviours were becoming apparent."

In early October, following a long list of reported outbursts involving Mr Whiteside, the Old Vicarage gave notice to Lancashire County Council that it could no longer look after him.

But the home withdrew its notice a few days later and assured social services that Mr Whiteside could stay, as he had settled down after being prescribed new drugs following a medical review.

Ms Clayton said: "Basically, we didn't have an option. We had served notice, and then we had the medical review and he had settled. I did have conversations with the social worker and the case worker from the mental health team and there was a discussion about Alan possibly moving somewhere else, but they couldn't find anywhere, or there was nowhere within the budget. It all seemed to be about funding.

"I was told that I had a duty of care (to Mr Whiteside). I did reiterate that I had a duty of care to other residents, as well as members of staff."

She added: "At that time, I was quite confident we could meet his needs."

At a hearing in September, Lancashire County Council social worker Caroline O'Brien said she had been reassured by care home manager Sharon Clayton that Mr Whiteside has 'settled well' into the home, and that they were able to meet his needs.

But Ms Clayton today told the court that the home was 'begging for help' as Mr Whiteside became increasingly violent towards the end of 2019.

Some 12 different staff members reported being verbally abused, punched, kicked and spat on by Mr Whiteside during the seven months he lived at the care home.

But Ms Clayton admitted reassuring Lancashire Council that the home was well-equipped to deal with the 75-year-old several times, including on December 20.

The inquest continues.