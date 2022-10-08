Police were called to a Post Office in Ansdell Road at 10.22am following reports that a man wearing a balaclava had gone inside brandishing a firearm and demanding cash.

Police say that although the staff were left shaken, no members of staff were injured and the man left empty handed.

A 33-year-old man from Thornton-Cleveleys has subsequently been arrested on suspicion of robbery and remains in police custody.

Police in Blackpool are appealing for witnesses and anybody who saw the man in this picture.

A suspected firearm was also recovered by officers.

Police are now appealing for witnesses and anybody who saw the man in the CCTV still before or after 10.20am.

They also want to hear from anybody who captured him on CCTV, dashcam or mobile phone footage.

DI Steve Montgomery, of Blackpool CID, said: “This was an appalling offence committed against staff serving the community of Blackpool.

“Although we have made an arrest, our enquiries are very much ongoing and I would ask anybody with information or footage which could help our investigation to get in touch We also know there were people in the Post Office who we have not yet spoken to. I would like to appeal directly to them to contact us as soon as possible.

“This is very much being treated as an isolated incident. However, you will see increased police patrols and officers carrying out enquiries in the area. If you have any information which could assist those enquiries, please feel free to approach them.”