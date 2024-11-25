Man breaks into Fleetwood's One Stop shop and tries to raid cash machine

A man is wanted after he broke into a convenience store and attempted to steal from a cash machine in Fleetwood.

Police were called to the One Stop shop in Poulton Road after a man forced his way inside the back office at around 9.20pm on Friday (November 22).

He was was disturbed by a staff member who caught him trying to force his way inside the store’s ATM. He made off and nothing reported stolen.

The scene of the attempted break-in at the One Stop shop in Poulton Road, Fleetwood on Friday evening (November 22)The scene of the attempted break-in at the One Stop shop in Poulton Road, Fleetwood on Friday evening (November 22)
The scene of the attempted break-in at the One Stop shop in Poulton Road, Fleetwood on Friday evening (November 22) | Submitted

Lancashire Police have asked anyone with information on the break-in to come forward.

A police spokesperson said: “The circumstances in this matter are that on Friday (November 22) at around 9.20pm, police have been called by staff at the One Stop shop on Poulton Road, Fleetwood, reporting that a member of staff has disturbed a male breaking into the store office and attempting to break into the ATM.

“Once disturbed the offender has made off. Nothing was stolen.”

If you have any information you can contact Lancashire Police on 101, quoting log LC-20241122-1211.

