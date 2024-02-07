Man taken to hospital after being stabbed outside Subway sandwich shop in Blackpool
Armed police were called to a stabbing in Layton village, early this afternoon (07 Feb 2024)
An area of Westcliffe Drive was cordoned off, around Steve Hope Butchers and the Subway sandwich shop, while emergency workers dealt with the scene.
The incident allegedly involved 'two lads on bikes wearing balaclavas', according to an eyewitness.
A police spokesperson said: "We were called at 1.22pm today (7th February) to Westcliffe Drive, Blackpool, to a report of assault.
Officers attended and found that a man in his 20s had been assaulted. He’s been taken to hospital with facial injuries.
An investigation is ongoing."