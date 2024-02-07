Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Armed police were called to a stabbing in Layton village, early this afternoon (07 Feb 2024)

An area of Westcliffe Drive was cordoned off, around Steve Hope Butchers and the Subway sandwich shop, while emergency workers dealt with the scene.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The incident allegedly involved 'two lads on bikes wearing balaclavas', according to an eyewitness.

A police spokesperson said: "We were called at 1.22pm today (7th February) to Westcliffe Drive, Blackpool, to a report of assault.

Officers attended and found that a man in his 20s had been assaulted. He’s been taken to hospital with facial injuries.