News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING
Breaking

Man taken to hospital after being stabbed outside Subway sandwich shop in Blackpool

Police cordoned off a street in Blackpool after a person was stabbed outside a Subway store on Westcliffe Drive in Layton.
By Lucinda Herbert
Published 7th Feb 2024, 15:23 GMT
Updated 7th Feb 2024, 17:17 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Armed police were called to a stabbing in Layton village, early this afternoon (07 Feb 2024)

An area of Westcliffe Drive was cordoned off, around Steve Hope Butchers and the Subway sandwich shop, while emergency workers dealt with the scene.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The incident allegedly involved 'two lads on bikes wearing balaclavas', according to an eyewitness.

A police spokesperson said: "We were called at 1.22pm today (7th February) to Westcliffe Drive, Blackpool, to a report of assault.

Officers attended and found that a man in his 20s had been assaulted. He’s been taken to hospital with facial injuries.

An investigation is ongoing."

Related topics:PoliceBlackpoolSubway