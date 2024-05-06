Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A stabbing in Blackpool saw a man arrested and another taken to hospital on Saturday.

Emergency services were called to the scene in Dickson Road, near Bute Avenue, where the victim was attacked with a knife behind a row of Promenade hotels at around 8.45pm.

The 34-year-old man was taken to hospital with a serious slash wound to his arm, while a 39-year-old man was arrested and taken into custody.

The suspect was arrested on suspicion of Section 18 assault but has since been released with no further action to be taken, said Lancashire Police.

The force says the stabbing is being treated as an ‘isolated incident’ and an investigation is ongoing.

A police spokesperson said: “We were called to a report of a serious assault on Dickson Road, Blackpool, at around 8.45pm, Saturday May 4.

“Officers attended and a 34-year-old man was taken to hospital with a slash injury to the arm.

“Thankfully, his injury is not thought to be life threatening or life changing.

“This is being treated as an isolated incident, and there is not thought to be any risk to the wider public.

“A 39-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of Section 18 assault. He has since been released – no further action.

“We are in the early stages of our investigation and have increased re-assurance patrols in the area.