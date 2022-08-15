Harry Greenwood, of Hoyle Avenue, St Annes, put a woman’s job at risk by telling her employers she was a terrorist risk, a court heard.
The woman was consequently suspended from work pending an investigation.
The 25-year-old also admitted to breaching a court order by sending threatening messages to the victim designed to cause anxiety.
Most Popular
-
1
Blackpool Police appealing for help to identify a man after a 15-year-old boy was threatened with a knife on a bus in Albany Avenue
-
2
St Annes man who threatened to ‘smash woman’s face in’ and risked her job by claiming she was a terrorist risk jailed
-
3
More thunderstorms and torrential rain predicted to hit Lancashire as Met Office extends yellow weather warning
-
4
Stolen car rams police and crashes on roundabout in high speed chase on Progress Way in Blackpool
-
5
Police charge 34-year-old Blackpool man for two assaults and theft from a shop following incident at B&Q
One message warned the woman she should not go to a car park where CCTV was not installed as he would “smash her face in.”
Read More
The threats were made while Greenwood was on bail.
Greenwood, who had spent three weeks in custody awaiting sentence, appeared before District Judge Jane Goodwin at Blackpool Magistrates Court on Monday (August 15).
He was subsequently sentenced to 26 weeks in jail and made the subject of a restraining order.