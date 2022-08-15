Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Harry Greenwood, of Hoyle Avenue, St Annes, put a woman’s job at risk by telling her employers she was a terrorist risk, a court heard.

The woman was consequently suspended from work pending an investigation.

The 25-year-old also admitted to breaching a court order by sending threatening messages to the victim designed to cause anxiety.

A St Annes man put a woman's job at risk by telling her employers she was a terrorist risk has been jailed

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

One message warned the woman she should not go to a car park where CCTV was not installed as he would “smash her face in.”

The threats were made while Greenwood was on bail.

Greenwood, who had spent three weeks in custody awaiting sentence, appeared before District Judge Jane Goodwin at Blackpool Magistrates Court on Monday (August 15).