St Annes man Noel Rafferty was one year into a three year ban for drink driving when he got behind the wheel of a Seat and reached speeds of 100 mph in a 40mph zone.

The 33-year-old, of St Annes Road East, was driving to the shop to get more alcohol after drinking strong lager with a friend.

Police spotted him in Central Drive, Blackpool and followed him onto Yeadon Way where the former soldier accelerated to 100mph in a desperate bid to get away.

The police chase began in Central Drive and continued onto Yeadow Way where the 33-year-old gave himself up

The police pursued him at speed and Rafferty soon realised he wasn’t going to escape. He pulled over, got out of the car and held his hands up as officers approached him.

He was arrested and taken into custody and tests revealed he was almost three times the drink drive level.

Today (Wednesday, October 19), Rafferty appeared before Blackpool Magistrates where he admitted drink driving, driving while disqualified and driving without insurance.

Blackpool Magistrates' Court

The court heard that Rafferty had made efforts to deal with a drink problem and had co-operated with probation.

His lawyer Brett Cbhappell said: “He has a bad record but he accepts he needs help, but its not the sort of help prison will give him.”

The father-of-three was handed a 12 week jail term – suspended for eighteen months, an 18 month community punishment with 25 rehabilitation days and a six month alcohol treatment order.

