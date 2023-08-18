A 29-year-old man has been charged after a police chase in St Annes yesterday.

Police blocked off roads close to the town centre to deal with a man who allegedly drove into a number of cars – including police vehicles – shortly before 9.30am on Thursday (August 17).

The police stinger was used to stop the driver and officers were seen surrounding the vehicle, with the driver arrested at the scene.

Today, Lancashire Police said Liam Laffan, 29, of Oxford Road, St Annes, has been charged with dangerous driving, two offences of assaulting an emergency worker and six offences of criminal damage.

Liam Laffan, 29, of Oxford Road, St Annes, has been charged with dangerous driving, two offences of assaulting an emergency worker and six offences of criminal damage after a police chase in St Annes on Thursday (August 17)

He has been remanded to appear before Blackpool Magistrates Court today (Friday, August 18).

Police statement

A spokesperson for Lancashire Police said: “We have charged a man after a disturbance in St Annes where several cars – including police vehicles – were damaged.

“We were called shortly before 9.30am yesterday (August 17) to St Leonards Road East, St Annes, to a report of criminal damage.

“Officers attended and several vehicles were damaged by a car driving into them.

“A 29-year-old man was arrested at the scene.

“Following consultations with the Crown Prosecution Service, Liam Laffan, 29, of Oxford Road, St Annes, has been charged with dangerous driving, two offences of assaulting an emergency worker and six offences of criminal damage.