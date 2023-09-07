News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING
Strictly Come Dancing 2023 start date revealed
Child left fighting for life after receiving electric shock at Tiffany's Hotel
Gogglebox favourites quit show in shock exit
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62
Cops hunting for missing man given more time to quiz murder suspect

St Annes man accused of netting £32,000 in alleged benefit fraud scam appears in court

A man accused of netting £32,368 in an alleged benefit fraud scam has appeared in court.
By Sean Gleaves
Published 7th Sep 2023, 19:37 BST
Updated 7th Sep 2023, 19:44 BST
Watch more videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Michael Johnson is said to have cheated the Department for Work and Pensions out of the money over a four year period until November 2022.

He was accused of claiming his mobility was poorer than it was, resulting in the overpayment of Personal Independence Payments (PIP).

The 69-year-old was subsequently charged with fraud.

Michael Johnson was accused of claiming his mobility was poorer than it wasMichael Johnson was accused of claiming his mobility was poorer than it was
Michael Johnson was accused of claiming his mobility was poorer than it was
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Johnson, who appeared before Blackpool Magistrates on Tuesday (September 5) using a walking aid and wearing a sling, did not enter a plea.

Steven Duffy, defending, said it would be a complex case involving over 400 pages of medical records and letters.

Johnson was bailed to appear at Preston Crown Court on October 3.