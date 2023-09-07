A man accused of netting £32,368 in an alleged benefit fraud scam has appeared in court.

Michael Johnson is said to have cheated the Department for Work and Pensions out of the money over a four year period until November 2022.

He was accused of claiming his mobility was poorer than it was, resulting in the overpayment of Personal Independence Payments (PIP).

The 69-year-old was subsequently charged with fraud.

Johnson, who appeared before Blackpool Magistrates on Tuesday (September 5) using a walking aid and wearing a sling, did not enter a plea.

Steven Duffy, defending, said it would be a complex case involving over 400 pages of medical records and letters.