St Annes man accused of netting £32,000 in alleged benefit fraud scam appears in court
A man accused of netting £32,368 in an alleged benefit fraud scam has appeared in court.
Michael Johnson is said to have cheated the Department for Work and Pensions out of the money over a four year period until November 2022.
He was accused of claiming his mobility was poorer than it was, resulting in the overpayment of Personal Independence Payments (PIP).
The 69-year-old was subsequently charged with fraud.
Johnson, who appeared before Blackpool Magistrates on Tuesday (September 5) using a walking aid and wearing a sling, did not enter a plea.
Steven Duffy, defending, said it would be a complex case involving over 400 pages of medical records and letters.
Johnson was bailed to appear at Preston Crown Court on October 3.