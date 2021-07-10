St Annes jeweller offers £1,000 reward for safe return of stolen Rolex watch

Police are asking the public to keep their eyes open for the distinctive Rolex watch. (Credit: Lancashire Police)

The "distinctive" watch was stolen from Claytons Jewellers in St David's Road on July 9.

Claytons Jewellers offered a £1,000 reward for the safe return of the watch, but have now confirmed it has been found.

"Fantastic news. The St Annes neighbourhood policing team have safely returned our stolen Rolex," a spokesman said.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"Thank you so much to Blackpool and Fylde Police"

Three suspects have been arrested in relation to the burglary.

Anybody with information about the incident has been asked to call 101, quoting LC-20210709-0869.