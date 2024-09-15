St Annes Applewood Cafe forced to close as Lancashire Police investigate break-in overnight

Matthew Calderbank
By Matthew Calderbank

Chief Reporter for Lancashire Post / Blackpool Gazette

Published 15th Sep 2024, 16:38 GMT
Updated 15th Sep 2024, 16:41 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A popular cafe in St Annes was closed today after a break-in overnight.

Applewood Cafe in Orchard Road informed customers of the closure shortly before it was due to open its doors this morning.

Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Applewood Cafe in Orchard Road, St Annes was closed today (Sunday, September 15) after a break-in overnightApplewood Cafe in Orchard Road, St Annes was closed today (Sunday, September 15) after a break-in overnight
Applewood Cafe in Orchard Road, St Annes was closed today (Sunday, September 15) after a break-in overnight | Applewood Cafe

Keep updated with the latest Blackpool headlines with our free newsletter email.

A notice next to the cafe’s entrance said “Closed due to break-in”, followed by a picture post on the its Facebook page showing a police car parked outside as officers investigated.

A Lancashire Police spokesperson said: “It’s been reported and is under investigation. No arrests.”

Related topics:St AnnesLancashire Police
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice