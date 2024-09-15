St Annes Applewood Cafe forced to close as Lancashire Police investigate break-in overnight
A popular cafe in St Annes was closed today after a break-in overnight.
Applewood Cafe in Orchard Road informed customers of the closure shortly before it was due to open its doors this morning.
A notice next to the cafe’s entrance said “Closed due to break-in”, followed by a picture post on the its Facebook page showing a police car parked outside as officers investigated.
A Lancashire Police spokesperson said: “It’s been reported and is under investigation. No arrests.”