Specialist police negotiators called to stand-off in Blackpool after shop is 'robbed by knifemen'

There was a rooftop standoff in Blackpool after a shop was allegedly robbed by knifemen this afternoon.

Police were called to McColls in Central Drive, central Blackpool, at 1.22pm to a report two men - one of whom had a blade - demanded cash.

A "small amount of money was handed over and property was stolen", the force said.

It said "officers attended and subsequent enquiries" led them to a house in nearby Grasmere Road "where one man was seen on the roof, refusing to leave", it added.

One witness said the man was "throwing plates".

Specialist police negotiators were called out and the "incident was brought to a safe conclusion at around 2.40pm," police added.

Two men were arrested.

A 31-year-old from Blackpool was held on suspicion of robbery, while a 26-year-old man, also from Blackpool, was held on suspicion of robbery and criminal damage.