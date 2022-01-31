South Shore woman staged own kidnap and sent pictures of herself 'bound and gagged' to ex-partner
A South Shore woman staged her own dramatic kidnapping in a failed bid to con her ex-boyfriend out of £2,000.
Leah Jumeaux, 20, of Westbourne Avenue, South Shore, sent pictures of herself bound and gagged next to a gun to her former partner in October 2020.
She posed as a kidnapper and demanded a ransom of £2,000 in exchange for her own safe return.
She appeared at Preston Crown Court on Friday charged with blackmail and fraud by false representation.
She pleaded guilty to the lesser charge of fraud, and was sentenced to 34 weeks in a young offenders institution. She must also pay a £156 victims surcharge.
