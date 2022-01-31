South Shore woman staged own kidnap and sent pictures of herself 'bound and gagged' to ex-partner

Leah Jumeaux, 20, of Westbourne Avenue, South Shore, sent pictures of herself bound and gagged next to a gun to her former partner in October 2020.

She posed as a kidnapper and demanded a ransom of £2,000 in exchange for her own safe return.

She appeared at Preston Crown Court on Friday charged with blackmail and fraud by false representation.

JAILED: Leah Jumeaux

She pleaded guilty to the lesser charge of fraud, and was sentenced to 34 weeks in a young offenders institution. She must also pay a £156 victims surcharge.