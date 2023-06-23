We know the news is often full of stories about criminal activity going on in our towns and cities, from low-level crime like anti-social behaviour to much more serious offences.

While headlines about unsavoury characters and criminal goings-on fill our newsfeeds, they can paint an overly negative view of the state of law and order in our communities.

But parts of Lancashire have seen crime rates fall considerably over the past few years, making our streets much safer for locals and visitors alike.

Since 2019, South Ribble has seen crime rates plummet by 47.21% – with 6,661 fewer crimes recorded in 2022 than three years earlier

New research investigating crime rates across the country each year since 2019 discovered that crime is falling faster in South Ribble than anywhere else.

It follows the return to 24/7 emergency response policing in Leyland with the reopening of the town’s police station in July last year.

It marked the welcome return to around the clock policing in Leyland and the surrounding area after a number of years of the station being used only as a community base for neighbourhood policing due to financial difficulties.

Lancashire fared well in the report, with Fylde following in 4th place with a reduction of 17.5% and Lancaster in 8th place with just under 17% less crime than three years ago.

South Ribble has seen the biggest decrease in crime in the whole of the UK over the last 3 years. Picture credit: Get Licensed

Crime slashed by nearly 50% in South Ribble

South Ribble also had the biggest reduction in nearly all categories of crimes, including violent crime (down 38.01%), sexual offences (down 25.70%), theft offences (down 61.28%), robberies (down 65.63%), public order offences (down 49.74%), and drug offences (down 60.29%).

The borough saw by far the biggest reduction in total recorded crime than anywhere else in the UK.

Cheshire East followed in 2nd place with a reduction of 30% and wealthy Broxbourne, Hertfordshire came in in 3rd with 24.5% less crime than three years ago.

Safer South Ribble – what the figures say

In nearly all areas of crime, South Ribble has seen the biggest decrease since 2019.

- Violent crime is down 38% – 2,038 fewer crimes.

- Sexual offences are down 26% – 101 fewer crimes.

- Theft offences are down 61% – 2,998 fewer crimes.

- Robberies down 65.5% – 84 fewer crimes.

- Criminal damage and arson is down 45% – 824 fewer crimes.

- Drug offences are down 60% – 123 fewer crimes.

- Public order offences are down 50% – 476 fewer crimes.