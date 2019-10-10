Snoozing punter wakes up in locked Blackpool Slug and Lettuce pub - and lands himself in hot water by helping himself to the booze

A drinker got his dream pub lock-in – but it quickly turned into a nightmare.

Stuart Jackson, 32, went to the Slug and Lettuce in Queen Street in the town centre for a drink, but he fell asleep in the toilets and was not discovered snoozing by the manager prior to closing.

Jackson, whose address was given in court as Bedford Avenue, Blackpool, woke up at 4am, the court was told, and wandered into the bar before helping himself to a bottle of wine, and bourbon.

He was found after he tripped the alarm, which alerted police and the manager, who arrived to find Jackson – who had two bottles of booze in a bag – trying to find a way out.

CCTV showed him walking around the pub and taking drinks.

Jackson admitted burglary, with the court told temptation had got the better of him. He was fined £120 and ordered to pay £85 costs and £32 victims’ surcharge.