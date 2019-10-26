Six quizzed over 'attempted murder' of man stabbed in Blackpool street

A man is in a critical condition in hospital after being stabbed in Blackpool.

Police were called to Queen Victoria Road at 11.15am yesterday to reports of an assault..

The 35-year-old man was found at the scene with two stab wounds to his leg, and was taken to hospital.

The road at the junction of Levens Grove was closed following the incident, and police drones were deployed in the area.

A Lancashire police spokesman said: "We were called around 11.15am today (Saturday, October 26) to reports a man had been assaulted in Queen Victoria Road, Blackpool.

"Emergency services attended with a 35-year-old man found at the scene with a stab wound to his leg. He has been taken to hospital and is currently in a critical condition.

"An investigation is underway and enquiries on-going."

Detectives believe the man had been assaulted by a group of men who made off from the scene in a black Volkswagen Golf car.

Following extensive enquiries a number of people have been arrested by police in connection with the attack.

Officers are appealing for information and urging any witnesses to come forward.

Temp Det Ch Insp Alisa Wilson, of Blackpool Police, said: “This was a truly shocking incident which has left a man with serious injuries.

“The victim was attacked in broad daylight suffering significant stab wounds to his upper leg.

“While we have made a number of arrests, we are keen to speak to anyone with information about what happened.

“We believe the attackers approached the victim in a black Volkswagen Golf car before making off from the scene in the same vehicle. We are keen to speak to anyone who saw a car, as described, in the area around the time of the incident, or might have dash-cam footage which recorded what happened. You may have information crucial to our investigation.

“We would like to reassure people attacks of this nature are rare and patrols have been increased in the area.”

Anyone with information can contact police on 101 quoting log 0513 of October 26.

Alternatively independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.

Six men aged between 18 and 28 have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, with a 31-year-old woman arrested on suspicion of assisting offenders.

All are currently in custody.