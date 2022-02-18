Six arrested for burglary, theft and driving offences in Lancashire after police stop multiple vehicles

A Ford Ranger 4x4 was stolen in Sutton Crescent, Huncoat, shortly before 8pm on Thursday (February 17).

Officers attended the scene and later stopped a vehicle in the Moston area that was travelling towards Manchester.

A 31-year-old man from Manchester was arrested on suspicion of burglary.

At around the same time, a vehicle using cloned license plates was spotted by police on the M65.

The vehicle, a Mercedes, had previously reported in Blackpool "due to the manner in which it was being driven," police said.

The Mercedes was finally stopped on the M55, where it was found to be a car that had been previously stolen in Blackpool.

Six people were arrested after police stopped multiple vehicles linked with crimes in Lancashire.

"Three men were arrested on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle and driving offences and are currently in custody," a spokesman for Lancashire Police said.

"The vehicle has now been returned to its owner."

Earlier in the day, officers stopped a suspected stolen vehicle that was being sought in connection with a burglary in Wellfield Business Park, Preston.

Police stopped the vehicle in Poulton Street, and a man and a woman were arrested on suspicion of burglary.

The large number of electrical items that had been stolen were also recovered.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police added: "You’ll be hearing lots more stories like this from us over the coming weeks as we continue to #TakeTheFightToCriminals."

