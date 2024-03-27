Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The sister of murder victim Alison Dodds has described her as “the light of our family.”

Joanne Chambers was speaking as drug addict Alexander Hindley was jailed for life at Preston Crown Court for killing the 51-year-old in a savage assault in a Blackpool flat.

Ms Dodds, who had just been given a place in a rehab unit for alcohol problems, was subjected to what a judge described as “a prolonged and profoundly brutal attack.”

A post mortem showed she had three separate sets of injuries which could all, in themselves, have caused her death. Hindley, 35, had strangled her, suffocated her and smashed numerous ribs and bones in her face during the merciless beating.

He was sentenced to life imprisonment with a recommendation he serve almost 17 years before he is considered for parole.

Ms Dodds’ younger sister Joanne elected to take to the witness box to address Judge Simon Medland KC about the impact the murder had had on her and other relatives.

She said her reaction on hearing what had happened to Alison was one of “complete shock.”

And she went on: “Alison died in horrendous circumstances. Alison’s last hours on this earth were so brutal and violent that I still have nightmares.”

She said she had been forced to take time off work because of the effect the killing had had on her.

“I have never felt anything like this before. It has taken its toll on the whole family.

“She was due to go away (to an alcohol rehab clinic) that Monday. Now she has been cheated of that opportunity. She will never get that chance.

“Alison was the light of our family. She was a wonderful big sister. She was hard work at times, but she would do anything for anyone. She always had a smile on her face.”

A post-mortem concluded that the cause of death was strangulation, smothering and blunt chest trauma

Ms Dodds had been staying at Hindley’s flat in Redcar Road, Blackpool when their friendship turned violent.

Her body was found under a pile of blankets and duvets by two social workers who had called round to tell her she had been accepted into the rehab unit.

The court heard no-one, other than Hindley, knew what had happened to spark such an horrendous assault.

But a defence lawyer said Hindley had been suffering from complex mental health difficulties in the year leading up to the attack, caused in part by his long-term addiction to drugs and alcohol.

He had been thought to be suffering from ADHD as a result of several people from the drug world staying in his flat against his will – a situation called cuckooing – which had resulted in him sleeping on the streets and being frightened to go home on occasions.

Alexander Hindley pleaded guilty to her murder (Credit: Lancashire Police)

Judge Medland was handed a letter in court from a relative of Hindley which said: “When he is sober and not taking drugs he has a nice side to him.” But he was “not nice when he is needing drugs or wanting his next fix.”

The relative had said Hindley had ended up getting in trouble and his downfall had been “making friends with the wrong people.”

Judge Medland said: “This is another tragic demonstration of how taking unlawful drugs destroys people’s lives.”