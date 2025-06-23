I was shot with an air rifle while boating with my partner and 6-month-old in Stanley Park
Police are investigating the alarming incident which saw a man struck by an unknown object while on a boat ride with his partner and their six-month-old daughter on Friday (June 20).
The family were returning to dock at around 1.30pm when the man suddenly winced at a stinging sensation on his upper back.
His wife was startled to find a hole in his t-shirt and a small red mark near his shoulder, which they believe was likely caused by a pellet fired from an air gun somewhere within the park.
The man said: “Whatever it was it hurt. We are just so thankful we had our backs to it and it hit me in the shoulder blade. Dread to think it could have hit our six-month-old had we not been heading back.
“I called 101 to report I'd been hit with a projectile and they upgraded it to a firearms incident. They believe it was some sort of air weapon.”
Lancashire Police confirmed that an investigation was underway into the incident.
“It has been reported and we are looking into it. There were no serious injuries”, a spokesperson told the Gazette.
Anyone with information can contact Lancashire Police, quoting incident reference number LC-20250620-0794.