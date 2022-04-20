Sarah Bee stormed out of the room where she was being filmed for a video link to Blackpool Magistrates Court.
Bee, formerly of Blackpool, admitted threatening behaviour when she appeared before District Judge Jane Goodwin at the magistrates court.
The court heard how Bee had been seen shoplifting at Tesco, Thornton, when she was confronted by staff.
She then threw yoghurt and ice cream at staff.
During the hearing on Thursday last week, defence lawyer Hugh Pond explained his client, who moved to Perrott Street in Birmingham after leaving Blackpool, had a history of shop theft.
He said this was to support her drug addiction.
As District Judge Goodwin jailed the defendant for four weeks, Bee swore repeatedly.
She then left her room at a prison where she is currently on remand.