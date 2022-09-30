Shoplifter charged after being found in possession of knife in Blackpool town centre

Police were alerted to “suspicious circumstances” in Church Street by a CCTV operator on Thursday (September 29).

Officers attended and had cause to search one of the men, who was subsequently found in possession of a knife.

Brandon Wilson, 24, of Newhouse Road, Blackpool, was later charged with possession of a knife in a public place and also a shoplifting offence.

He was remanded in custody and will appear at magistrates court on Saturday (October 1).