Shoplifter charged after being found in possession of knife in Blackpool town centre
A man has been charged after he was caught carrying a knife during a police search in Blackpool town centre.
By Sean Gleaves
Friday, 30th September 2022, 6:52 pm
Updated
Friday, 30th September 2022, 6:52 pm
Police were alerted to “suspicious circumstances” in Church Street by a CCTV operator on Thursday (September 29).
Officers attended and had cause to search one of the men, who was subsequently found in possession of a knife.
Brandon Wilson, 24, of Newhouse Road, Blackpool, was later charged with possession of a knife in a public place and also a shoplifting offence.
Most Popular
-
1
Young Blackpool drug dealer sent to prison days after his 18th birthday
-
2
FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022: All you need to know as Lancashire's biggest free fanzone prepares to open at Blackpool Winter Gardens
-
3
These are the five 'most dangerous' roads in Lancashire where new average speed cameras are being installed