Wyre Council issue statement after ram raid on Co-op store in Knott End
A shop ram raided by a gang of balaclava-clad thieves has reopened.
The Co-op store in Knott End reopened the day after being ram raided by thieves in a black Jeep last Saturday morning at around 4.23am.
Cllr Michael Vincent, leader of Wyre Council, said the ram raid has been a big topic in council meetings this week as plans to combat crime in rural areas are being put into place.
He said: "It's very worrying that offences like this are happening in quite rural communities and we’re concerned that more serious crime is finding itself into the rural communities.
“We’re doing what we can to ensure that the police don't forget the rural communities, as we know there is a big focus on the bigger towns where the crimes usually happen, but we can’t be oblivious to the fact that it is seeping into rural communities. People need to be assured that the police are handling this and are on top of it.”
Lancashire Police are investigating the ram raid as they appeal to gather evidence on suspects who reversed the Jeep several times into the store on Lancaster Road.
A spokesman from Lancashire Police said: "The jeep was reported to have reversed several times into the shop front.
“Anyone who witnessed the burglary or has dash cam footage from the Knott End and surrounding area both before and after this incident, are asked to contact police.
“Also, if you saw any suspicious activity in the area in the last few days, we ask you to get in touch.
“Please call 101, quoting log 0260 of October 21, 2023, or email [email protected].