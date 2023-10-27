Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A shop ram raided by a gang of thieves has reopened.

The Co-op store in Knott End reopened the day after being ram raided by thieves in a black Jeep last Saturday morning at around 4.23am.

Cllr Michael Vincent, leader of Wyre Council, said the ram raid has been a big topic in council meetings this week as plans to combat crime in rural areas are being put into place.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: "It's very worrying that offences like this are happening in quite rural communities and we’re concerned that more serious crime is finding itself into the rural communities.

“We’re doing what we can to ensure that the police don't forget the rural communities, as we know there is a big focus on the bigger towns where the crimes usually happen, but we can’t be oblivious to the fact that it is seeping into rural communities. People need to be assured that the police are handling this and are on top of it.”

Lancashire Police are investigating the ram raid as they appeal to gather evidence on suspects who reversed the Jeep several times into the store on Lancaster Road.

A spokesman from Lancashire Police said: "The jeep was reported to have reversed several times into the shop front.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Anyone who witnessed the burglary or has dash cam footage from the Knott End and surrounding area both before and after this incident, are asked to contact police.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Also, if you saw any suspicious activity in the area in the last few days, we ask you to get in touch.