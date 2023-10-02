Woman left needing surgery after suffering serious head injury in assault outside Trades Hotel in Blackpool
*WARNING: This article contains graphic images*
The shocking incident occurred outside of Trades Hotel in Lord Street in the early hours of September 10.
A group of people were sitting outside of the hotel when another group walked past, one of whom is thought to have hit a car.
When challenged, the offender approached the victim before punching her so hard that she lost a tooth and fell backwards unconscious.
The victim, a 61-year-old woman, suffered a very serious head injury which will now require plastic surgery.
Detectives on Monday (October 2) released images of the woman’s injuries and CCTV footage of the incident as part of their investigation.
DC Laura Parry, of Blackpool CID, said: “This was a really nasty incident, as you can see from the images of the victim’s head injury.
“We appreciate that the video and images with this appeal are quite distressing, but we think it is important we share them as it might help us track down the person responsible.
“Perhaps you think you recognise them from the CCTV, perhaps somebody has mentioned this to you or perhaps you’ve heard someone talking about it.
“Whatever information you have, please let us know.
“Nobody should be met with this level of aggression and violence while simply trying to enjoy a night out.”
Anyone with information should call 101 or report it online at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/, quoting log number 0007 of September 10.