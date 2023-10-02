A woman was left with a serious head injury after she was knocked unconscious during an attack outside a hotel in Blackpool.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

*WARNING: This article contains graphic images*

The shocking incident occurred outside of Trades Hotel in Lord Street in the early hours of September 10.

A group of people were sitting outside of the hotel when another group walked past, one of whom is thought to have hit a car.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When challenged, the offender approached the victim before punching her so hard that she lost a tooth and fell backwards unconscious.

The victim, a 61-year-old woman, suffered a very serious head injury which will now require plastic surgery.

Detectives on Monday (October 2) released images of the woman’s injuries and CCTV footage of the incident as part of their investigation.

DC Laura Parry, of Blackpool CID, said: “This was a really nasty incident, as you can see from the images of the victim’s head injury.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We appreciate that the video and images with this appeal are quite distressing, but we think it is important we share them as it might help us track down the person responsible.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Perhaps you think you recognise them from the CCTV, perhaps somebody has mentioned this to you or perhaps you’ve heard someone talking about it.

“Whatever information you have, please let us know.

“Nobody should be met with this level of aggression and violence while simply trying to enjoy a night out.”