Lee Martin, 32, of Claremont Court, pleaded guilty at Preston Crown Court and jailed for 30 months.

In 2012 Martin was jailed for 10 years for sexual assault. He was also handed an indefinite sexual harm prevention order and made subject to sex offender notification requirements.

The order prohibits him from any unsupervised contact with children under the age of 16.

Lee Martin admitted breaching order.

Police say that in November 2021, officers visited Martin’s address as part of notification requirements.

"Martin was not there and a neighbour informed them he was living with a woman at another property in Blackpool," said a spokesperson.

"Officers visited the address and spoke with Martin, but once they entered the home he made off from police.

"Police spoke to the woman, who lived with her two children and told her Martin was a registered sex offender. The woman was not aware of his previous offending.

"Martin was later arrested and charged. He pleaded guilty to breaching the order and was jailed for 30 months."

Det Sgt Sam Johnson, of Blackpool Police, said: “While there is no suggestion Martin harmed the children at the address, his behaviour was manipulative and false.

“He duped the woman involved, staying with her family, in clear breach of his sexual harm prevention order.

“We continue to manage registered sexual offenders and I hope this serves as a reminder to those individuals we will always monitor your behaviour.