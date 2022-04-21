Sex crime order on child rapist extended to UK

Former private investigator Darren Monday is now living on St Andrews Road South, St Annes.

District Judge Timothy Gascoyne, sitting at Blackpool Magistrates Court, granted a Sexual Offences notification order on the 41-year-old.

In 2017, Monday appeared before the Royal Court of Guernsey.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Blackpool Magistrates Court

He was convicted of child rape #, the illegal possession of indecent images of children and inciting a girl of 15 into an indecent act.

Lancashire Police applied for the order because the one in use on the island was outside the UK’s jurisdiction.

Trevor Colebourne for Monday did not object to the application.