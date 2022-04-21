Sex crime order on child rapist extended to UK

Former private investigator Darren Monday is now living on St Andrews Road South, St Annes.
District Judge Timothy Gascoyne, sitting at Blackpool Magistrates Court, granted a Sexual Offences notification order on the 41-year-old.
In 2017, Monday appeared before the Royal Court of Guernsey.
He was convicted of child rape #, the illegal possession of indecent images of children and inciting a girl of 15 into an indecent act.
Lancashire Police applied for the order because the one in use on the island was outside the UK’s jurisdiction.
Trevor Colebourne for Monday did not object to the application.
Under it Monday must register his address or any change of address within three days of moving and inform police of any plans he might hae to travel abroad.