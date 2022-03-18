Several charged after major investigation launched into supply of Class A drugs in Blackpool

Operation Porcupine was launched by Lancashire Police in 2021 following reports drugs were being brought into the resort from Liverpool.

Officers had received information a County Line was operating, with Class A drugs, including heroin and crack cocaine being dealt.

The following people were charged with conspiracy to supply Class A drugs as a result of the investigation and several interventions by Blackpool Police’s County Lines Team:

- Patrick Parker, 29, of Womack Gardens, St Helens – also charged with police assault.

- Zander Dick, 19 of Balmoral Way, Liverpool- Liam Melia, 21, of Paxton Road, Liverpool – also charged with possession of an offensive weapon- Mia Allen, 20, of Stowford Close, Liverpool- Nathan Doyle, 22, of Alton Road, Liverpool

- David Parle, 38 of Kilmory Place, Blackpool

-Angela Dube, 35, of no fixed address

All the above appeared at Blackpool Magistrates’ Court in March.

- Hayley Milner, 29 of Dover Road, Blackpool – bailed to appear at Blackpool Magistrates’ Court on March 22

- Gemma Taylor, 41, of Newhouse Road, Blackpool – bailed to appear at Blackpool Magistrates’ Court on March 22

The following people have received summons to appear at court for the offence of conspiracy to supply Class A drugs:

- Shaun Ventre, 23, of no fixed address.

- Callum Woods, 21, of no fixed address.

- Terry Armstrong, 18, of no fixed address.

A further four people were arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to supply Class A drugs and released under investigation pending further enquiries.

Det Chief Insp James Edmonds, of Blackpool Police, said: “We take illegal drug supply seriously and will not tolerate county lines criminal gangs operating in our communities.

“We know the significant impact County Lines drug activity has upon our communities and Our message is clear - there is no place to hide if you choose to take part in County Lines drug activity and by doing so exploiting vulnerable people.”

County Lines is the movement of illegal drugs from one area to another, usually by children or vulnerable people, who are coerced into criminal activity by gangs.