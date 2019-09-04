Seven months in jail and £1,500 fine for man who smashed up children's A&E at Blackpool Victoria Hospital

Have your say

A man who went berserk in a hospital accident and emergency area has been jailed for seven months and fined £1500.

Pawel Stankiewicz, of no fixed address, smashed a set of electronically operated main entrance doors worth £1,500.

Stankiewicz was jailed for seven months and fined 1500.

He threw chairs around the waiting area outside Blackpool Victoria Hospital’s children’s A&E, Blackpool magistrates heard.

The 20 year old verbally abused a consultant who tried to intervene and then had to be taken to the floor by security officers and police that had been called to the scene.

Paul Huxley, prosecuting, said: “Other patients became worried. He resisted arrest. He was not under the influence or drink or drugs.

“He kept asking for a referral to the Salvation Army so he could be found housing.”

Stankiewicz admitted criminal damage to the unit doors and a further charge of using threatening behaviour with intent to cause fear.

He was also in breach of a previously imposed suspended jail term imposed for damage offences.

Steven Townley, defending, said his client had been in the UK for 19 months. He had no family in this country.

Chairman of the bench Andrew McVinnie said: “These offences took place in hospital. Children and vulnerable people were present.”

Yesterday, Stankiewicz was jailed for 30 weeks and ordered to pay the hospital £1,500 compensation.