News you can trust since 1873
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Body found after police search river for missing woman
RMT announces 3 days of rail strike action in July
Clive Myrie pulled from BBC News at Ten after Boris Johnson lying joke
Father of two goes missing swimming English Channel
Titanic missing sub: US Coast Guard widens search as noises continue
Two injured and one arrested after stabbing at London hospital

Seven men charged as part of investigation into supply of heroin and crack cocaine between Accrington and Manchester

Seven men have been charged as part of an investigation into the supply of Class A drugs between Accrington and Manchester.
By Sean Gleaves
Published 22nd Jun 2023, 13:21 BST- 1 min read
Updated 22nd Jun 2023, 13:21 BST

The investigation looked into the supply of heroin and crack cocaine between Accrington and Manchester from September 2022 to June 2023.

Officers from the East Exploitation Team found heroin, cash, mobile phones and drugs paraphernalia as part of their enquiries.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The following men were subsequently charged with conspiracy to supply heroin and crack cocaine:

Police want to speak to Joseph Oakes, 22, from Accrington as part of their enquiries (Credit: Lancashire Police)Police want to speak to Joseph Oakes, 22, from Accrington as part of their enquiries (Credit: Lancashire Police)
Police want to speak to Joseph Oakes, 22, from Accrington as part of their enquiries (Credit: Lancashire Police)
Most Popular

- Phillip Rhodes, 47, of Cross Street, Accrington.

- Hasnain Ashraf, 32, of Frederick Street, Accrington.

- Paul Moxham, 49, of Whalley Road, Altham West.

Read More
Leyland 'major incident': Man arrested under Explosives Act with bomb squad on s...
Seven men were charged as part of an investigation into the supply of Class A drugsSeven men were charged as part of an investigation into the supply of Class A drugs
Seven men were charged as part of an investigation into the supply of Class A drugs

- Aston Johnson, 19, of Brear Vale, Oswaldtwistle.

- Lewis Lord, 21, of South Square, Blackpool.

- Sameer Amin, 30, of Hovey Close, Manchester. Amin was also charged with being concerned in the supply of cannabis.

- Lloyd Spencer, 39, of Hawkshead Road, Manchester.

They have all since appeared before local magistrates.

Ashraf, Lord, Amin and Spencer were all remanded into custody to appear before a judge at the crown court later this year.

The rest were released on conditional bail.

Police now want to speak to Joseph Oakes, 22, from Accrington as part of their enquiries.

He has links to Accrington and Preston.

Hide Ad

Anyone with information about his whereabouts should email [email protected] or call 101, quoting 356 of June 19, 2023.

Hide Ad

Information can also be reported online via the Lancashire Police website at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.

Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at https://crimestoppers-uk.org/.