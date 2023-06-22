The investigation looked into the supply of heroin and crack cocaine between Accrington and Manchester from September 2022 to June 2023.

Officers from the East Exploitation Team found heroin, cash, mobile phones and drugs paraphernalia as part of their enquiries.

The following men were subsequently charged with conspiracy to supply heroin and crack cocaine:

Police want to speak to Joseph Oakes, 22, from Accrington as part of their enquiries (Credit: Lancashire Police)

- Phillip Rhodes, 47, of Cross Street, Accrington.

- Hasnain Ashraf, 32, of Frederick Street, Accrington.

- Paul Moxham, 49, of Whalley Road, Altham West.

- Aston Johnson, 19, of Brear Vale, Oswaldtwistle.

- Lewis Lord, 21, of South Square, Blackpool.

- Sameer Amin, 30, of Hovey Close, Manchester. Amin was also charged with being concerned in the supply of cannabis.

- Lloyd Spencer, 39, of Hawkshead Road, Manchester.

They have all since appeared before local magistrates.

Ashraf, Lord, Amin and Spencer were all remanded into custody to appear before a judge at the crown court later this year.

The rest were released on conditional bail.

Police now want to speak to Joseph Oakes, 22, from Accrington as part of their enquiries.

He has links to Accrington and Preston.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts should email [email protected] or call 101, quoting 356 of June 19, 2023.

Information can also be reported online via the Lancashire Police website at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.