Seven Lancashire Police officers were injured at the scene of violent disorder in Southport.

Violence erupted near the town’s mosque on Tuesday after false rumours circulated online about the suspect in a mass stabbing that claimed the lives of three girls.

Four people have been arrested over the unrest so far, which saw 53 officers - including seven from Lancashire Police - and three police dogs injured.

Eight sustained serious injuries including fractures, lacerations, a suspected broken nose and concussion and were treated in hospital.

A police van set alight as trouble flares during a protest in Southport | Pat Hurst/PA Wire

Other officers suffered varying degrees of injury including head injuries, serious facial injuries and one was knocked unconscious.

The disorder began at around 7.45pm and the crowd had dispersed by around midnight.

Deputy Chief Con Sam Mackenzie, of Lancashire Police, said: “Our officers, alongside colleagues from regional forces, were deployed to Southport following a serious escalation in disorder. They were met with violence and thuggery in an incredibly challenging and dangerous disorder area.

“In addition to dozens of Merseyside Police officers who were injured, seven officers from Lancashire Police were injured. All have received medical attention and their welfare addressed in person.

“All officers demonstrated bravery and courage in a very difficult situation, and I would like to thank those officers and their colleagues for their actions.

“We continue to offer our support to Merseyside Police and the community of Southport.”

During a walkabout in the town on Wednesday, Chief Constable Serena Kennedy said she understood that communities in the area were “really worried” about whether they would see a second night of unrest.

She said: “We are absolutely planning for this evening and for the weekend ahead.

“We are being really well supported by police forces across the North West to make sure we have got sufficient resources so that we don’t see a repeat of last night.”

Bricks, stones and bottles were thrown and cars were set alight during unrest that followed a vigil for the murdered children.

Baseless rumours were spread on social media, misidentifying the suspect and falsely claiming that he was a refugee when, in fact, he was born in Wales.

Three girls – Bebe King, Elsie Dot Stancombe and Alice Dasilva Aguiar – were fatally stabbed | Merseyside Police/PA Wire

Detectives have been given more time to question the 17-year-old, who was arrested on suspicion of murder and attempted murder.

The law allows officers up to 96 hours, or four days, to hold the suspect, who has not been named because of his age, in custody.

Three girls: Alice Dasilva Aguiar, nine; Bebe King, six; and Elsie Dot Stancombe, seven; were fatally stabbed at a Taylor Swift-themed children’s holiday club on Monday.

After rioting broke out, Elsie’s mother, Jenni Stancombe, wrote on Facebook: “This is the only thing that I will write, but please please stop the violence in Southport tonight.

“The police have been nothing but heroic these last 24 hours and they and we don’t need this.”

In the wake of the violence, locals in Southport rallied together to support the Muslim community and clear up the mess left by rioters who it is claimed came from outside of the area.

Dozens of residents were outside Southport mosque with brushes and shovels on Wednesday morning, clearing bricks from a wall that was knocked down during the rioting.

Mosque chairman Ibrahim Hussein told reporters he was trapped in the mosque with about eight others as the violence erupted, and only escaped with a police guard.

Flowers and tributes outside the Atkinson Art Centre | James Speakman/PA Wire

He said: “It was terrifying. It was absolutely, awful, horrendous. We couldn’t understand this viciousness that was going on.”

Locals have brought flowers to the mosque and are helping organise repairs to the building, which Mr Hussein said was “humbling”.

“I know the people of Southport and I know how beautiful they are but this was still a moving experience to see all that,” he said.

The chairman of Merseyside Police Federation, Chris McGlade, said: “Police officers are not robots. We are mothers and fathers. Sons and daughters. Husbands, wives and partners.

“We should be going home at the end of our shifts. Not to hospital.”

Merseyside Police Chief Constable Serena Kennedy helps rebuild a wall outside the Southport Islamic Centre Mosque in Southport | James Speakman/PA Wire

Southport MP Patrick Hurley, speaking on Wednesday, said rioters must face the “full force of the law”, saying they were “utterly disrespecting the families of the dead and injured children”.

He condemned “beered-up thugs” who threw bricks, telling BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “Even if this lad, the 17-year-old, turns out to be Muslim, under no circumstances does that justify any attack on a mosque by anybody at all.”

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer said rioters had “hijacked” a vigil for victims and will “feel the full force of the law”, while Home Secretary Yvette Cooper described the rioting as “violent attacks from thugs on the streets”, which she branded “appalling”.

The suspect, who was born in Cardiff to Rwandan parents, is from the village of Banks, just outside Southport.