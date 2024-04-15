Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Seven people were arrested following an increase in anti-social behaviour at three buildings in Blackpool.

Officers said they had received a “significant amount of calls” over the past few weeks in relation to the Blackpool Courts, Central Car Park and Old Bonny Street Police Station.

The reports included an assault on an emergency worker and security staff, burglary, criminal damage to police vehicles and “significant criminal damage and arson”.

Police said youths are putting themselves at risk from disturbed asbestos, decaying concrete and exposed electrics

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “This poses a significant resourcing issue for the Police, Blackpool Council and Lancashire Fire and Rescue, when patrols could be put to better use attending other emergency call outs.

“Please share this message as these issues cannot continue. These youths are putting their own lives and emergency workers' lives at risk in these buildings, despite being boarded up repeatedly.”

On Sunday, the local Neighbourhood Policing Team, with the support of Blackpool Response and Road Policing Unit, arrested seven people for burglary and possession of a Class B Drug with the intent to supply.

Blackpool Magistrates Court was shut permanently after bosses ruled it is too costly to repair the complex following the discovery of RAAC (reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete).

Bonny Street police station closed to the public in 2018 following the move to a new divisional headquarters near the M55.

The court and station is due to be demolished later this year as part of the town centre's ongoing £300million regeneration.