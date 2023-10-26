Power tools were stolen from a business in Blackpool, prompting Lancashire Police to launch a CCTV appeal.

The burglary occurred at a business in Mowbray Drive sometime between 4pm and 10pm on Wednesday, September 20.

A selection of power tools were taken during the incident.

Officers on Thursday (October 26) released CCTV images of a person they wanted to talk to.

Do you recognise this person? Officers want to speak to them following a burglary at a business in Blackpool (Credit: Lancashire Police)

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “We believe the person in the CCTV could have information which will help our enquiries.”