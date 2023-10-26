Selection of power tools stolen from Blackpool business during burglary in Mowbray Drive
Power tools were stolen from a business in Blackpool, prompting Lancashire Police to launch a CCTV appeal.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
The burglary occurred at a business in Mowbray Drive sometime between 4pm and 10pm on Wednesday, September 20.
A selection of power tools were taken during the incident.
Officers on Thursday (October 26) released CCTV images of a person they wanted to talk to.
A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “We believe the person in the CCTV could have information which will help our enquiries.”
If you know who they are or have any information that may help police, email [email protected].