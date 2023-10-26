News you can trust since 1873
Selection of power tools stolen from Blackpool business during burglary in Mowbray Drive

Power tools were stolen from a business in Blackpool, prompting Lancashire Police to launch a CCTV appeal.
By Sean Gleaves
Published 26th Oct 2023, 17:25 BST
Updated 26th Oct 2023, 17:25 BST
The burglary occurred at a business in Mowbray Drive sometime between 4pm and 10pm on Wednesday, September 20.

A selection of power tools were taken during the incident.

Officers on Thursday (October 26) released CCTV images of a person they wanted to talk to.

Do you recognise this person? Officers want to speak to them following a burglary at a business in Blackpool (Credit: Lancashire Police)Do you recognise this person? Officers want to speak to them following a burglary at a business in Blackpool (Credit: Lancashire Police)
Do you recognise this person? Officers want to speak to them following a burglary at a business in Blackpool (Credit: Lancashire Police)
A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “We believe the person in the CCTV could have information which will help our enquiries.”

If you know who they are or have any information that may help police, email [email protected].