See inside Lancashire's new ground-breaking forensic science centre
Lancashire’s brand new state-of-the art forensic science centre has opened its doors.
Based at Lancashire Police HQ in Hutton, the Lancashire Forensic Science Academy is a partnership between police, Police and Crime Commissioner Clive Grunshaw and the University of Central Lancashire. Believed to be the first of its kind in the UK, the Academy will allow students studying on UCLan’s forensics courses to work alongside forensic experts.
