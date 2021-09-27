Section 60 order put in place for Fleetwood, Cleveleys and Thornton following anti-social behaviour and 'weapon disorder'

Lancashire Police issued the news of the order on social media and said that recent weeks there has been incidents of anti-social behaviour and disorder involving weapons.

Section 60 orders give police greater stop and search powers within a certain area to prevent further incidents of disorder.

The order was enacted at 11.43am today and will remain in place for 24 hours before it is reviewed.

The Section 60 order covers all of Fleetwood and parts of Cleveleys and Thornton

A spokesman for Wyre Police said: "Sometimes ordinary stop and search powers aren't enough. Enhanced Section 60 powers allow us to stop and search people and vehicles without suspicion but are only put in place when we believe violent incidents will take place or weapons will be used.