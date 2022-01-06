Second man found dead in Blackpool hotel in just seven months
The body of a man in his 40s was found in a house in Blackpool town centre this week.
A spokesman for the North West Ambulance Service said they had attended 'an incident' at the house at 7pm on Tuesday, January 4, when the man's body was found.
Police were notified and attended the scene at 7.15pm.
The man, who was described locally as a member of Blackpool's homeless population who was placed in housing during the coronavirus pandemic, is the second person to be found dead at the Astoria Hotel in the past seven months.
In June 2021, the body of a man in his 30s was found at the property.
READ: Man in his 30s found dead in Blackpool town centreNeither death is believed to be suspicious.
