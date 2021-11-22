Second man charged with attempted murder after Morecambe alleyway shooting

Joshua Giles,18, of Pendlebury Road Swinton appeared before District Judge Jane Goodwin sitting at Blackpool Magistrates Court.

Giles is accused of attempting to murder Scott McIver in an alleyway off Skipton Street, Morecambe a week ago.

The victim is recovering in hospital after allegedly being shot in the head with what the Crown claim was a homemade pipe gun.

Blackpool Magistrates Court

Levi McCandlish (26) of Borwick Court , Morecambe was remanded in custody charged with the same offence when he appeared at court on Friday .