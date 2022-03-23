Search under way for missing boy Miles Kennedy who disappeared from home 8 days ago

Miles Kennedy, 14, has been missing since Tuesday, March 15 when he was last seen at home in Carnforth at around 8pm.

Police say they are concerned for his welfare and are asking anybody with information about his whereabouts to get in touch.

Miles is described as slim, 5ft 2in tall and was wearing a navy blue coat, dark coloured tracksuit bottoms and black trainers at the time of his disappearance.

The teenager also has links to Fleetwood and Durham.

Anybody who sees him or knows where he might be should contact police on 101, quoting log number LC-20220315-1476.

For immediate sightings call 999.